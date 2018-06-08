Thousands of athletes from across the state prepare for the Alabama State Games in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Thousands of people have come all the way to Huntsville to compete in the Alabama State Games.

From the wristbands to the orange t-shirts, thousands of Alabamians of all ages made the trip to Huntsville.

"It was a long ride down here, kind of noisy," Jasmine Monroe said. Monroe is in town with a track and field team from Anniston.

"Everybody's excited. We can't wait to play tomorrow," Miracle League baseball coach Matt Hurst said.

The Alabama State Games are back in town for the first time in over 10 years.

"We've got 5,000 athletes who are registered for this event," Mayor Tommy Battle said.

This weekend, competitors have signed up for 27 sports around Huntsville and Madison County.

"This is an opportunity to get to play against people we don't know. So they'll get to make new friends," Hurst said.

"It just helps us get a little healthier. You don't have to run the marathon, you just have to do something," Battle said.

Boys and girls from all corners of the state are excited to show what they can do on the field.

"It's good for the kids. The parents like it, the kids like it, it seems to be a good event," youth soccer coach Geoff Hollon said.

After some fanfare, it's straight to bed for these youngsters. A good night's sleep for a big Saturday.

The events begin Saturday at 8:00 a.m. with soccer, track and field and baseball to name a few.