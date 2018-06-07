× Traffic Advisory: Crews to set new poles on Huntsville’s Douglas Road Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities says a portion of Douglas Road will be closed June 7. This portion is between Jordan Lane and Tall Sky Lane.

Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last until 12:30 p.m. that same day.

Drivers will be able to detour around by using Kelly Spring Road, Indian Creek Road and Blake Bottom Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.