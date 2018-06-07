The search for a Sheffield jail escapee continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – His picture has been plastered all across the Tennessee Valley, but Sheffield Police have not been able to get an escapee back behind bars.

This is William Taylor Jr. On May 29th, he took off running from the Sheffield City Jail. According to Sheffield police, while an officer was moving another inmate Taylor pushed his way past him. Since his escape investigators have followed up on numerous leads, but he has remained one step ahead of them. Taylor faces a felony escape charge when he is caught. Police say if anyone is helping him hide they could face charges as well.

Russellville police have just updated their most wanted. Preston Scott Tatum has grand jury indictments for burglary and theft.

Sara Jean Pounders is wanted by Russellville police for a grand jury indictment charging her with theft of services.

A grand jury has handed down an indictment against Jeffrey Shane Hargett. His arrest warrant with Russellville police is for theft of property.

Help law enforcement bring these people to justice. A quick phone call or text message to the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line could put cash in your pocket.

To speak with an operator, dial (256)386-8685. If texting is easier for you, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). All correspondence is kept anonymous.