Sheriff’s Office asking for help to identify woman in death investigation

Posted 3:50 pm, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07PM, June 7, 2018

UPDATE: Madison County authorities identified the body as 13-year-old Mariah Feit Lopez from Huntsville. Homicide investigation underway.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a body found in a wooded area around Low Gap Road and Cave Spring Road just before noon Thursday.   The Office has released the following information in hopes it will help identify the person.

  • Caucasian or Hispanic Female
  • Dark Hair
  • 5’3” to 5”6” in Height
  • 150 Pounds
  • Red Pajama Pants with Ginger Bread Cookie Men Imprints
  • Pink Under Shirt
  • Black Tank Top
  • Cerebral Shunt Medical Device

No further details are available at this time. If you have information regarding this incident or possible identity  contact 256-533-8820 or 256-722-7181.

 