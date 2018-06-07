Sheriff’s Office asking for help to identify woman in death investigation
UPDATE: Madison County authorities identified the body as 13-year-old Mariah Feit Lopez from Huntsville. Homicide investigation underway.
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a body found in a wooded area around Low Gap Road and Cave Spring Road just before noon Thursday. The Office has released the following information in hopes it will help identify the person.
- Caucasian or Hispanic Female
- Dark Hair
- 5’3” to 5”6” in Height
- 150 Pounds
- Red Pajama Pants with Ginger Bread Cookie Men Imprints
- Pink Under Shirt
- Black Tank Top
- Cerebral Shunt Medical Device
No further details are available at this time. If you have information regarding this incident or possible identity contact 256-533-8820 or 256-722-7181.