Rabies clinics to be held throughout Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Veterinarians throughout Limestone County will offer residents the opportunity to get their dogs and cats vaccinated against Rabies.

State law requires every dog and cat that is three months old and older to be vaccinated annually against rabies by a veterinarian.

The cost per vaccine is set by the Health Department at $12.00

Clinic Schedules:

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Athens High School – begins at 8 a.m.

East Limestone High School – begins at 8 a.m.

Tanner High School – begins at 8 a.m.

Clements High School – begins at 9 a.m.

Friday, June 8, 2018

West Limestone High School – begins at 7:30 a.m.

Elmont Rural Village – begins at 8 a.m.

Owens School campus – begins at 8 a.m.

Piney Chapel Elem. School – begins at 9 a.m.

Veterinarian Lori White from Village Veterinary Clinic said, “Every year there are almost 60,000 human deaths due to infection by Rabies worldwide. Due to ongoing pet vaccination efforts, our country only has 1-3 human deaths due to rabies per year. Vaccinated pets serve as a protective buffer between wildlife and humans.”