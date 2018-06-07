Firefighters battle fire at downtown Florence law firm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Firefighters and police in Florence responded to an early morning fire at the Potts and Young Law Firm Thursday.

Crews said the fire started around 3 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said flames and smoke were visible on the second floor of the law firm.

Robert Potts, his father, and his brother have all practiced law out of the building since the mid-70s. His dad's keepsakes were still on display.

"A lot of his memorabilia was inside. Paintings and photographs and other things," said Robert.

Very little will likely be able to be salvaged. Firefighters struggled to extinguish the fire because of its metal roof.

Robert said the building dates back to the 1890s.

"It had been a cotton warehouse, and then it had offices in it. It had been slightly remodeled and I bought it and practiced law there for a number of years with the firm," explained Robert.

Office staff said the fire likely destroyed a lot of their legal papers, but fortunately, they are saved in the cloud each night.