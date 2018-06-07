Expansion continues at Gate 9, Lane 6 to close Monday for next phase

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Crews plan to close down Lane 6 on June 11 as part of the expansion process at the Redstone Arsenal gate.

Lane 6 will be closed until approximately June 29.

Two lanes will be added on Rideout Road, according to Team Redstone. The project is expected to be complete this fall.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” Garrison Commander Col. Tom Holliday said in a Facebook post. “But the end state will be greater ease of access to Redstone Arsenal.”

The expansion project began April 30 for lanes 7 and 8 to increase accessibility.