Dirty ice makers and drink nozzles in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 2:18 pm, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:16PM, June 7, 2018

Lauderdale County

Cici’s Pizza #166

157 Cox Creek Parkway S, Florence

Violations:

  • Spoiled spinach and cucumbers – food discarded upon inspection

Score: 80

 

Limestone County

Asian Cuisine

229 French Farms Blvd, Athens

Violations:

  • Food at improper temperatures
  • Wings 116F, Steak 109F, Fried chicken 105F
  • Damaged plastic lids
  • Drink nozzles and ice maker in need of cleaning

Score: 84

 

Madison County

Papa Jack’s

3318 Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville

Violations:

  • No chemical test papers available
  • Chicken gizzards too warm at 47F, chicken at 47F, Egg rolls at 44F
  • No soap at restroom hand sinks

Score: 83

 

Clean Plate:

Colbert County

Southern Barbeque

425 West Avalon Avenue, Sheffield

Score: 99