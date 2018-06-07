Democratic Candidates for District 7 State Senate seat gear up for runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Democratic candidate for the District 7 State Senate seat is heading to a runoff.

Neither candidate, Deborah Barros or Deidra Willis, reached that 50.1% mark to avoid the runoff.

Willis came close to winning the contest. "I'm from Huntsville Alabama," said Willis. "I was born and raised here so I have students here, community, extended family. So I was excited, but I didn't like how many came to the poll, so hopefully, we are going to get more out."

Barros believed she could have beat Willis, but boundary changes left some voters confused.

"I think if all those people could have voted I probably would have won," said Barros. "Then we had a couple other issues. We had an issue we are dealing with, which I'm not really going to go into. But there were two things that stopped me from getting up to that 51 percent"

When we asked Willis about the couple of other issues Barros referred to she said, "I've heard situations that may have happened, but once again this is something expected when we race. Someone is always going to try and do something underhand because that's just the way politics run. But, I feel like the count is true."

Both Willis and Barros plan to do more campaigning and fundraising during the weeks leading up to the runoffs. Willis says if elected she wants to focus on education and bringing in more affordable housing. Barros says she wants to increase the minimum wage and look at helping people get affordable healthcare.

The runoff election is set for July 17. The winner of the runoff will face Republican Sam Givhan in November.