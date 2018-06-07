Authorities discover 17 pounds of marijuana, $8,500 in cash during a traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Two Atlanta natives face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Madison County. Deputies say they found a large amount of marijuana and money inside their car.

Investigators say deputies stopped Darrian Quayshawn Rudolph, 26, and Brianna Alexus Stapleton, 23, at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday for a traffic violation. A deputy approached the white Nissan Altima and noticed the smell of marijuana while speaking with Rudolph. The stop was made at Winchester Road and Colemont Drive.

Deputies say a search led to 17 lbs of marijuana and $8,500 in cash. Narcotics Investigators responded to the location where they took possession of the marijuana and cash.

Rudolph and Stapleton were booked into the Madison County Jail, however, both have been released on bond. Rudolph’s bail was set at $50,000; Stapleton’s at $10,000.