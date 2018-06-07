× Air Quality Alert for the Huntsville-Decatur area Friday

Air Quality Alert Message

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Relayed by National Weather Service Huntsville AL

309 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

…Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur…

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued

an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,

June 8.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate

matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are

unhealthful for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma

are at the highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert

day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher

temperature.

temperature. Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep

evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality

is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,

visit the ADEM website at http://www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air

Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection

Agency at airnow.gov.

