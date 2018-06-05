Twinkle Cavanaugh will face Will Ainsworth in July runoff, no winner is decided in Republican primary for Lt. Governor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Republicans in Alabama will have to go to the polls again on July 17 in order to pick their party’s nominee to run for lieutenant governor in November. Candidates Twinkle Cavanaugh and Will Ainsworth received the highest percentage of votes. One candidate needed to get 50-percent or more of the vote in order to win the primary.

Cavanaugh had initially been expected to run for governor when she announced she was seeking the empty Lt. Governor seat vacated when Governor Kay Ivey assumed office.

Will Ainsworth had a watch party in Guntersville surrounded by supporters, lawmakers, family, and friends.

“We’re really excited tonight and humbled by all of the support. We want to thank Alabama for coming out and voting for us.”

“We’re in the runoff, we’re humbled by that.”

“This election’s going to be about, we need someone from the private sector. We need somebody who’s not part of the swamp, we need somebody who actually has plans in education, has plans on creating jobs, and we’re the only candidate in this race to do that.”

“That’s what this is about. It’s about obviously these children here and their future, so we want to thank everybody in Alabama, again, we’re humbled, and ask for your prayers and support in the runoff.”

