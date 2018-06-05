Man arrested, hospitalized in connection with Decatur hotel explosion

DECATUR, Ala. — A man was arrested in connection with an explosion investigation at the DoubleTree Hotel in Decatur Monday night according to Decatur police. Officials charged 39-year-old William Charles Davis with arson in the 3rd degree.

The department says they were sent to the scene around 10:20 p.m. along with Decatur Fire and Rescue and the Bureau of Alchohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Davis was a guest at the hotel and allegedly caused the explosion after tampering with a canister of butane according to officials. The hotel sustained severe damage and Davis was taken to UAB Hospital to be treated for injuries authorities said.

The department days once Davis is released from the hospital, he will be taken into custody and held in the Morgan County Jail.