Limestone County School Board terminates Tanner High School principal, no reason given

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- Officials with the Limestone County School Board voted to terminate Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon on Tuesday.

Gordon was placed on paid administrative leave March 12 after officials say they received numerous complaints about the environment at the school.

Superintendent Tom Sisk released the following statement regarding the school board's decision:

“After a principal completes a probationary period, the board of education must decide whether to give that principal a three-year contract or terminate that principal. Prior to making this decision, we carefully review all available information and viewpoints. The only consideration in making this decision is what is best for the students. Today, I recommended, and the board approved, the termination of Louis Gordon effective at the end of his probationary period. Based on the information we received, I believe this is the best course of action for the students of Tanner High School. I wish Mr. Gordon all the best in his future endeavors.”

Gordon's termination takes effect June 30.

That decision has left many community members, the NAACP, and Gordon himself concerned. They still don't know the specifics as to why the board let Gordon go.

Gordon says he's not angry at the board's decision but disappointed. He says he was brought into Tanner High School to turn it around and to this day neither the board nor Superintendent Tom Sisk has given him a specific reason as to why he was fired. The decision has left many people upset.

"This culture of systematic racism in hiring and firing pay job assignments promotions layoffs, training benefits and beyond will not be tolerated," said Diane Steele of the Limestone County NAACP.

Since Gordon was placed on administrative leave, the NAACP has been there every step of the way, protesting and asking questions as to why he was taken out of the school.

WHNT reached out to Sisk and the school's attorney for comment and did not get a call back as of Wednesday evening. He has also been asked by WHNT multiple times about Gordon's administrative leave and never got an answer as to why.

"The only justified reason I can see is because of the color of his skin," said Bernard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP.

"How do we go from a complaint to a termination when we have had no discussion," said Gordon. He says he never got to share his side of the story fully.

"I came in with specific goals that he set for me to establish. All of the boxes have been checked and exceeded," he said.