Judge denies EPSCO’s preliminary injunction against Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County judge denied EPSCO’s request for a preliminary injunction against Huntsville City Schools former Superintendent Matt Akin and the school board Tuesday.

The staffing company filed the lawsuit last month after the school system awarded a bid to the company Professional Education Services Group over EPSCO.

EPSCO had to prove four different elements in order for the judge to issue a preliminary injunction. According to court documents, they only proved two out of the four.

Testimony from witnesses in documents revealed Huntsville City Schools had an issue with EPSCO since their first contract citing many staffing issues.

On March 26, 2018, the Huntsville City School Board and former Superintendent Matt Akin invited other companies along with EPSCO to bid on a new temporary personnel contract.

The school system had eight different companies submit bids, including EPSCO and PESG. EPSCO had the lowest bid and PESG was second.

Documents show once bids were in, the school system investigated the complaints made against EPSCO. According to the court documents, former Superintendent Matt Akin brought in legal counsel for an opinion on the matter against EPSCO.

Documents show Akin advised board members to award the bid to PESG over EPSCO.

A judge ruled EPSCO didn’t provide evidence of how important the contract was to them beyond showing it was a huge financial loss. The judge explained even if they were to grant the preliminary injunction, there’s no assurance the school board would have chosen EPSCO in a rebid.