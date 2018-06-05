Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce holds groundbreaking ceremony for new building

ATHENS, Ala. – The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce broke ground on a new Chamber building on May 31.

The new facility will be located at 101 South Beaty Street in downtown Athens.

The state of the art building will be 5,300 square feet and will provide updated technology and resources for the business community including a large conference room, small conference room, and a business resource room.

The new building also provides opportunities for collaboration with organizations sharing in the Chamber’s vision and mission for growth.

The additional space has allowed for the Limestone Economic Development Association to become tenants in the building as well.

The Chamber Board of Directors and the Chamber Building Committee have worked diligently to design and create an economical and efficient building that will magnify the importance of our organization in the community.

The project is financially supported through the Chamber and support from its membership.

Jennifer Williamson, President of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, said “I am excited about the growth in the Athens-Limestone County community and the growth we are experiencing in our Chamber as we continue to fulfill our mission to advance economic growth and quality of life in Athens and Limestone County.”