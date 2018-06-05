Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin concedes to opponent in the wake of jail funds spending scandal

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — There’s a new sheriff in Etowah County. Candidate Jonathan Horton announced, during his campaign watch party, his opponent, incumbent Sheriff Todd Entrekin has conceded according to our CBS news affiliate WIAT.

Entrekin came under scrutiny when he kept more than $750,000 dollars from the jail food budget, then purchased a $740,000 beach house. Our news partners at AL.com reported in March that Entrekin had a personal account he referred to as his “Food Provision” fund and that the money in the account was allocated by federal, state and municipal governments to feed inmates in the Etowah County jail, but was not used for that purpose and was instead personally pocketed by Entrekin.

Horton and supporters celebrated while he held up a shirt reading “There’s A New Sheriff in Town.” WIAT reported that Entrekin says he’ll work with Horton during this transition.