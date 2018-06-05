Election Live Blog: Follow the storylines as results come in

So, it’s election night. Always a fun time in the news business. First things first, this is an excellent site to keep up with results:
https://whnt.com/2018/06/01/election-results-check-results-of-the-june-5-2018-primary-election/
Madison County Circuit Court Judge Dennis O’Dell apparently will finish third in GOP race for a seat on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. O’Dell has more than 62k votes, but Chris McCool leads the race with 112k votes, second place is Rich Anderson, with 94k. That’s another runoff election.
The GOP race for Alabama Chief Justice has Tom Parker up. Parker is maintaining a 53-47 lead over current Chief Justice Lyn Stuart.
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks will face former Huntsville city attorney Peter Joffrion in Dist. 5 congressional race. Brooks held a 24 point lead for most of the evening in his win over political newcomer Clayton Hinchman.
In GOP Lt. Gov. race, Twinkle Cavanaugh is at 44 percent, Will Ainsworth around 39 percent. Runoff coming there too.
Steve Marshall, Troy King still neck and neck in GOP AG’s race. Alice Martin about 6 points behind.
Maddox says he’s excited and optimistic about campaign ahead. Vote is Nov. 6.
Battle told supporters he’s about to call Gov. Ivey, according to AL.com reporter Paul Gattis.
Ivey says this is just a good start, “I’m not done yet.”
She says state showed strength and resiliency during a difficult time. “Stronger today than ever before.”
Gov. Kay Ivey says results make it all clear, “Alabama is working again.”
Nailed it. AP calls race for Walt Maddox. He’ll face Gov. Kay Ivey in Nov. 6 election.
Things may start moving fast. AP called race for Ivey. Maddox is at 54 percent with about 74 percent of the vote in.
AP calls GOP Governor’s race for Kay Ivey.
Sorry, that’s with 62 percent of the vote in.
GOP race for Attorney General remains super tight. Steve Marshall has 29 percent, Troy King 28, Alice Martin 23, and Chess Bedsole 20.
Both Maddox and Ivey camps have said they won’t speak until races are called. But Ivey campaign indicated she’ll be speaking soon … She’s got about 55 percent of the vote, with over 60 percent of the vote in.
Ivey campaign just sent out word the Governor will be speaking, ‘shortly.’
In the GOP race for Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, incumbent Lyn Stuart is trailing Associate Justice Tom Parker 54-46. About half the precincts reporting.
The AP reports incumbent GOP Dist. 2 U.S. Rep. Martha Roby of Montgomery is going to be in a runoff with former Montgomery Mayor Bobby Bright.
Looking at a vote total count so far, GOP candidates for Governor have received 331,000 votes, while the Democrats have received 167,000 votes.
Congressman Mo Brooks has maintained a roughly 62-38 lead over Clayton Hinchman for quite a while.
Not picking on anybody, but it looks like Bill Hightower of Mobile spent $1.12 million for about 7,300 votes, so far. Also on the money front, it’s not clear if he’ll make the runoff, but Tommy Battle has spent $2.4 million and has only about $95k left.
I’m seeing totals with half the state’s votes in, Ivey is at 55 percent, Battle at 28. Maddox has 56 percent to Cobb’s 27.
Should have mentioned the race for State Auditor. Incumbent Jim Zeigler, who’s an unusual figure, but has nailed some key issues in state politics, is leading over 2 challengers with 56 percent of the vote. That’s with about 32 percent of the precincts reporting.
The Lt. Gov and AG races on the GOP side are still quite close.
For Lt. Gov. Twinkle Cavanaugh is 45-39 over Will Ainsworth.
And for AG: Steve Marshall 30, Troy King 29, Alice Martin 22, Chess Bedsole 20. That’s all with about 37 percent of the vote in.
It looks like statewide we’re at about 41 percent of the vote. Gov. Ivey is still around 56 percent, Maddox is at 49 percent.
In the Democratic primary for Attorney General, former Gov. Don Siegelman’s son Joseph Siegelman is up 52-48 over (not that) Chris Christie, with 29 percent of the vote in.
The magic number to avoid a runoff is 50.1 percent of the vote.
The race to succeed Bobby Berryhill for Coroner, his son Tyler Berryhill has 64 percent of the vote, to 36 percent for David Young. Just 4 percent of the votes counted, we’re showing.
The race for Madison County Probate Judge shows longtime probate court employee Frank Barger with 72 percent of the vote; Bennett Driggers has 16 percent of the vote and Milburn Gross is at 12 percent. 18 percent of the votes have been counted.
With 41 percent of the vote in Sam Givhan leads Mary Scott Hunter 58-42.
Gov. Ivey is up 54-30 over Battle, about 36k more votes. 27 percent of the vote in.
Looking at local congressional races: incumbent Mo Brooks is up 62-38 over Hinchman, (41 percent of the vote in). Rep. Robert Aderholt is 80-20 over Anthony Blackmon (28 percent of the vote in)
In the race for a seat on the AL Court of Criminal Appeals, Madison County Circuit Judge Dennis O’Dell is in 3rd place, with 24 percent. Chris McCool has 40 percent, Rich Anderson is at 36 percent. (22 percent of the vote counted)
In the Dist. 7 Senate race (Huntsville area) Sam Givhan 56-44 over Mary Scott Hunter, 22 percent of the vote in.
With half the precincts in, Tom Butler leads Steve Smith 65-35 in the GOP Senate Dist. 2 race.
David Kumbroch: Dem primary shows Walt Maddox currently at 51 percent, but Jefferson Co. vote has Maddox leading 69-20 with about 20 percent of that vote in. Could drive up percentages.
I’m seeing some figures that show Ivey’s total down to 54 percent to Battle’s 30 percent. That’s with less than half of Madison Co. precincts in.
Another important race, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Tom Parker, a conservative associate justice who’s supported Roy Moore leads current Chief Justice Lyn Stuart. Parker leads 54-46, with 16 percent of the vote counted.
GOP race Lt. Gov. — Twinkle Cavanaugh 44 to 40 over Will Ainsworth.
Mo Brooks still leads GOP race for 5th District seat, 61-39 over Hinchman. 24 percent of the vote in.
Looking at local Senate races again: Dist. 7 Givhan 56-44 over Hunter, 22 percent of the vote in.
Dist. 2 Butler 69-31 over Smith, 25 percent of the vote in.
GOP AG’s race is very tight: Steve Marshall 30 percent, Troy King at 29 percent; Alice Martin at 22 percent and Chess Bedsole has 19 percent. 17 percent of the vote in.
A lot of happy faces @WaltMaddox election night headquarters. No word on when the democratic candidate for Governor will make an appearance. @whnt #ALPolitics pic.twitter.com/uytpeJNLL9
Our David Kumbroch says map is looking pretty good for Battle. History says Madison County could swing state total by 7 percent, based on vote totals in 2017 Senate race.
Tommy Battle traveled about 900 miles today campaigning, WHNT News 19 Christine Killimayer reports.
Ivey’s vote total is hanging around 56-57 percent. Battle needs that to fall below 50.1 to make runoff.
Another local open Senate seat. Former Senator Tom Butler is up 75-25 over Steve Smith in Senate Dist. 2. (9 percent of the vote in).
Sorry to be slow on this one. At 5 percent of the vote, GOP Senate race Dist. 7, Sam Givhan 58-42 over Mary Scott Hunter.
Maddox spokesman says he feels good, tells WHNT News 19’s Chelsea Brentzel they’re facing an opponent, Cobb, with 100 percent name recognition among Dems.
It looks like as Huntsville numbers come in, Battle is closing a bit of the gap, running strong in Madison County. Like 3-1, so far.
Gov. Ivey has 62 percent to Tommy Battle’s 22 percent with 7 percent of the vote in.
Mo Brooks remains ahead of Clayton Hinchman 61-39 with 12 percent of the precincts reporting.
With 2 percent of votes in, Madison County Circuit Judge Dennis O’Dell is in third place in the GOP race for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. Chris McCool has 39 percent, Rich Anderson is at 36 percent and O’Dell is at 25 percent.
GOP race for AG: (4 percent in) King 31, Marshall 28, Martin 23, Bedsole 18.
GOP race for 5th District (7 percent in) Brooks 61-39 over Hinchman.
With 5 percent in for Gov’s race: Maddox 51-32 over Cobb.
Ivey 61-22 over Battle.
Whoops, now at 5 percent Cavanaugh has 46 percent, Ainsworth at 37 percent.
With 2 percent of vote in, GOP Lt. Gov. Race shows Twinkle Cavanaugh at 44 percent and Will Ainsworth at 42 percent.
Early, early returns show Ivey running away with it in Mobile.
Wraps up. Battle needs to keep Gov. Ivey from 50.1 in order to make a runoff.
Tommy Battle tells supporters, campaign is about making Alabama a better state. Says Alabama can do better .
Dem race for Governor: 2 percent of vote in: Maddox 46 percent, Cobb 29 percent, Doug Smith 11 percent, James Fields 9 percent.
We’re now showing Ivey at 56 percent with 2 percent of vote in. Battle is second at 27 percent, Dawson at 13 percent.
Our political panel is a sharp group, worth checking out. So is David Kumbroch making sense out of the whole map … for every major race.
Team coverage now .@whnt 2…& at 9p on .@whnt #ValleyVotes #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/Zq6L2qjjjD
Basically, the favorites are generally up, but it’s just too soon to tell much.
Here’s an exercise while we wait for numbers. Absolutely stay on the WHNT News 19 results page, but open a few other results links and try to make sense of what’s happening.
Congressman Mo Brooks is ahead of political newcomer Clayton Hinchman, 61-39 with 1 percent of the vote in. Brooks and Hinchman tangled a bit on the last day of the campaign over why Hinchman was being endorsed by a number of retired Army generals. Here’s the story: https://whnt.com/2018/06/04/congressman-mo-brooks-challenger-clayton-hinchman-tangle-over-endorsements-lobbying-claims/
Seeing that Mobile numbers are starting to come in. Interesting question on whether Battle’s efforts to travel the state made a dent at the bottom of the map.
AP’s Kim Chandler sensibly points out the Birmingham vote will be a key (early?) measure for Cobb and Maddox, in the Democratic race for governor.
The rest of the Republicans in the AG’s race also spent money: Bedsole has spent $1.46 million, former AG Troy King has spent $1.41 million, and former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin has spent $791,000
And there’s been a good bit of money thrown into the GOP primary for AG. Steve Marshall, who was appointed by Gov. Bentley after he sent former AG Luther Strange to the Senate, has spent $2.1 million. That’s nearly as much as Tommy Battle.
Jess Brown, WHNT News 19’s political analyst is especially interested in the Republican race for Attorney General. He thinks Chess Bedsole, a former Trump staffer, has a good chance to make the runoff with Steve Marshall. So, we’ll keep an eye on that race.
Right now, our election results are showing Tommy Battle with 75 percent of the vote. That one’s not likely to hold up.
And having spent a lot of time over the years reporting on candidate cash, I’ve spent very little time on the issue of buyer’s remorse. Basically, how often do donors regret their support?
In the GOP gubernatorial race, Mobile area Sen. Bill Hightower has spent $1.1 million and Hoover evangelist Scott Dawson has spent $800,000.
It will be interesting to see how much voter support campaign money buys. Gov. Kay Ivey has spent $4 million, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has spent $2.4 million.
Other area GOP candidates who seem to have cruised to victory. AL Sen. District 2 — Tom Butler; Sen. District 7 — Sam Givhan; Madison County Probate Judge — Frank Barger; Morgan County Sheriff — Ron Puckett; Madison County Coroner — Tyler Berryhill.