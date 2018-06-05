× Authorities locate escaped inmate from Decatur facility

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms Jared Kendrick Jones is back in custody.

Previously reported

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, an inmate from the North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur escaped around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Jared Kendrick Jones, 23, weighs about 130 lbs, is 5’9″ tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. Jones was last seen wearing blue jeans, a bright orange shirt with black and white stripes, and black shoes.

Anyone with information concerning Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, the North Alabama Community Based Facility or call Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.