A warm welcome for north Alabama’s soldiers

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Over 100 soldiers returned back home to north Alabama on Monday, at the 115th Signal Expeditionary Battalion's redeployment and welcome home ceremony at Huntsville International Airport.

The men and women returning home spent almost 11 months, throughout 10 countries in the Middle East. Many of them said they are ready for some family time.

"We knew that we were going to have a baby while I was gone. I didn't know whether or not I was going to be able to come home," said Joshua Smith

He said he was able to make it home for the birth of his daughter. Ester was born March 14th, but just two days later Smith was back overseas. He said he can't believe he's actually back home now.

"It still feels unreal, it feels like a dream. Just. I'm glad to be home," Smith said.

Smith and the others in his battalion provided tactical and strategic communication support. They set up satellite and computer networks, but now they're ready to set up at home.

There will be another homecoming at Huntsville International Airport on Wednesday. The B company and C company will return home.