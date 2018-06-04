Tuesday’s ballot break-down for northwest Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwest Alabama has their fair share of primary elections to be thinking about. There are 8-local races WHNT News 19 is watching on the Republican primary ballots in northwest Alabama, and one Democratic primary race in Franklin County.

One of the bigger races we’re watching across northwest Alabama is the State Senator District Number 6 primary on the Republican side. Incumbent Dr. Larry Stutts has two competitors, Muscle Shoals resident Eric Aycock and Guin resident Steve Lolley; both are political newcomers.

The State Representative District Number 18 seat also includes parts of Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties for Republicans. Jaime Kiel is a Russellville businessman; while Tony Riley works at a Red Bay manufacturing facility.

State Representative District 3 includes portions of Lauderdale and Colbert Counties on the Republican ballot. Humphrey Lee Is the retired President of Northwest Shoals Community College; while Andrew Sorrell is a self-proclaimed local anti-tax activist.

Lauderdale County Republican voters have three races to vote on. Current Judge of Probate Will Motlow is being challenged by William Smith.

With current Coroner Andy High not seeking re-election, two deputy coroners are vying for the office. George “Butch” Tucker is running against Max Williams.

In the Lauderdale County Board of Education Place Number 4 race, Larry J. Hill and Joshua J. Miller are on the ballot.

In Colbert County, Republicans have one local race and that is for Circuit Court Clerk. Mark Eady and Sharica S. Long are running for the position; both are new to politics.

Franklin County Republicans will be voting in Tuesday’s primary for a Judge of Probate. Incumbent Barry Moore is being challenged by Russellville Fire Chief Joe Mansell.

There is one local Democratic primary and it’s in Franklin County for the District 5 Board of Education seat. Incumbent Mike Shewbart is running against Ralph Winchester. Winchester previously held the District 5 seat which represents Red Bay.

Polls open statewide at 7 A.M. and close at 7 P.M.

WHNT News 19 has crews across the state and will have results as quickly as they come in both online and on-air.