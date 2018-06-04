Sunny and dry for now: next chance of stormy weather comes this weekend

The thermometer dropped into the mid-50s in the usual cool spots Monday morning, and a load of dry air plus a light north wind ensures we have another comfortably ‘cool’ night with lows ranging from around 55ºF to 60ºF. Some high, thin clouds move in overnight and stick around for Tuesday, but rain stays away until the weekend.

Dry weather and low humidity do not necessarily mean it won’t get hot! Expect daytime highs near or just above average through the end of the week: upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity creeps up again for Friday and the weekend, and Alabama will once again be in line for some locally-heavy summertime thunderstorms.

Cool but no record: Low temperatures this morning in the 50s and 60s felt nice and cool, but numbers like that are actually not too far below average for this time of year. The ‘normal’ low for June 5th is 65ºF; the record low is a downright chilly 46ºF in 1954!

Weekend outlook: A strong ‘ridge’ builds west of the Tennessee Valley region this week, and it pumps up the heat and humidity around here from Friday through the weekend. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s with a ‘feels like’ (heat index) up around 95ºF to 100ºF.

We will be watching for waves of thunderstorms developing on the eastern side of that ridge from Friday night through Monday of next week. The chance of rain stands at 30% Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 60% on Monday; that is a combination of confidence that it will rain and how much of the area would be covered by rainfall.

As of now, the coverage on Saturday and Sunday looks somewhat limited; however, whatever develops will be very heavy for those who do get the rain.