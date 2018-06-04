Huntsville is hosting the Alabama State Games for the first time since 2004

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the first time in 14 years, Huntsville is the host city for the Alabama State Games. Play begins on Friday. Then Friday night at 7:00 pm, there will be an Olympic-style opening ceremony at the VBC.

The games spent the past few years in Dothan. So with the games heading to Huntsville, the ASF Foundation has taken the opportunity to add more sports to the lineup.

Anyone can play in these game. Even though it's open to the public, organizers say we can still expect some great competition. "I think a lot of people will be surprised at the level of competition."

"You look at some of our softball, we have 40 plus softball, they are still going to be rolling in. They wait until the last second to register," Vice President of External Affairs Anthony Terling said. "We have some notable athletes in our games. I mean track athletes, we've had Marlon Humphrey run. I think some of the people are going to be surprised by some of the sports they've never seen like rugby. Some people have never seen baton twirling."

The opening ceremony and all of the games are free to the public.