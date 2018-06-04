He ate 40 dozen oysters! Oyster eating rookie is 2018 Oyster Eating Champion

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Acme Oyster House’s “World Championship Oyster Eating Contest” took place at Woldenberg Park at Oyster Fest today. Competitors had 8 minutes to eat as many oysters as they could.

There’s a new oyster eating champion and his name is Darron Breeden. He’s from Virginia and this was his first time competing in “Acme Oyster House’s Oyster Eating World Championship.” Breeden ate 40 dozen oysters, which is 480 oysters.

“I didn’t really have a technique. I just slurped and slurped, rinse and repeat,” he said.

Darron beat 3rd place winner, Louisiana’s own Adrian “The Rabbit” Morgan, who was the 2016 champ.

In 2nd place was last year’s champion, Michelle Lesco from Arizona. Lesco ate 27 dozen oysters this year.

“I’m a little bummed because I know that isn’t as fast as I could’ve done,” Lesco said.

The first place winner won $1,000. Second place winner won $500 and the third place winner won $250.

Next up for Breeden, he will compete in the “Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest” on July 4th in New York.

