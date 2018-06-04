× Funeral scheduled Tuesday for slain Tennessee deputy

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Services are set this week for a Tennessee sheriff’s sergeant who was fatally shot while responding to a call.

According to Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, Sgt. Daniel Baker’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Dickson. Visitation will be on Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 32-year-old Baker was found dead in his patrol car Wednesday after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Two suspects were arrested last week in Baker’s death. A district attorney says the state of Tennessee will seek the death penalty against them.

UPDATE: In Sgt. Daniel Baker’s handcuffs, Steven Wiggins is being transported to the Dickson County Jail for booking. He will then be housed in the Davidson County Jail. 📷: @THPNashville pic.twitter.com/FAi9iFLj2E — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

Dickson is about 40 miles west of Nashville.