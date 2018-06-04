Former Huntsville superintendent nominated for Assistant Secretary of Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Casey Wardynski has been nominated as the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. The White House made the announcement Monday.

"It's one of the most significant positions in the United States Army," said John Nerger, Senior Military Advisor to the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce

The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs is charged with overseeing the civilian and military manpower, human resources, soldier records and reserve and active component force structure.

"He's responsible of all of the armies soldiers, both active and reserve, and there are about a million of them, and about three hundred thousand civilians," explained Nerger. He also says that includes human resources, training, mobilization and readiness.

Wardynski, while nominated by the commander in chief for this new role, will still need Senate approval. "Typically there's a hearing, in which he will appear before the committee, and present himself and present his credentials, and the committee will have the opportunity to ask questions of him," said Nerger.

Leaders say Wardynski's military experience and the challenging roles he has taken on in Huntsville, are an asset. "We're just thankful that somebody, one of own has been selected," said Nerger.

Wardynski served as Huntsville School Superintendent from July 2011 to September 2016.