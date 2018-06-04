× Decatur Police investigate kidnapping case, arrest 3 suspects

DECATUR, Ala. — Three individuals face charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault, for a case dating back to mid-April.

Law enforcement and medical crews responded to an assault in the 100 block of Olive Street SE on April 18, 2018. They arrived to find Terry Joe Teague, who told investigators he was held at the 1900 block of 7th Street SE. He says he was assaulted and robbed, before he managed to get away to call police.

Paramedics took Teague to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Decatur Police began have arrested three people in connection with the crime: Julius Dexter May, Ambre Regan Zent and Cody Leon Dudley. All three faces charges of First Degree Kidnapping, First Degree Robbery and Second Degree Assault.

Both May and Zent were arrested on May 28, while Lyon was apprehended on April 18.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Roster shows May and Zent are in the county jail on a $22,500 bond, while Dudley is not listed.