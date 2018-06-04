Congressman Mo Brooks, challenger Clayton Hinchman tangle over endorsements, lobbying claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The last day of campaigning for the GOP U.S. House District 5 seat featured more military endorsements for Clayton Hinchman and a suggestion by Congressman Mo Brooks that the endorsements were a reward for lobbying efforts.

Brooks, a four-term incumbent, is being challenged by Hinchman, a former U.S. Army captain who lost a leg fighting in Iraq.

Monday was the second time in recent days where Hinchman received endorsements from a number of retired military personnel, including four generals and Retired Chief Warrant Officer Mike Durant, who was taken captive in Somalia during the mission that was made famous by the book and film, “Black Hawk Down.”

During a press conference at Madison County Republican Party headquarters Monday, Brooks said Hinchman’s lobbying for the Military Officers Association may have led to the endorsements.

“Mr. Hinchman lobbied Congress for more pay and benefits for generals and other officers,” Brooks said. “It is only logical and natural that members of Mr. Hinchman’s lobbyist clientele base would endorse him.”

Hinchman, who’d had his own press conference Monday morning touting the endorsements, denounced Brooks’ comments late Monday afternoon. He said he’d never been a registered lobbyist and that Brooks’ “lies” were designed to “mislead voters” and keep his political career alive.

Brooks responded, noting he never called Hinchman a “registered lobbyist.” Brooks cited Hinchman’s work in Washington, referring to Hinchman’s own statement that he advocated on Capitol Hill for the Military Officers Association.

The day began with Hinchman saying he was proud to be endorsed by men with more than a 100 years combined military experience.

“Our endorsements are coming from inside the 5th District, from people that I have tremendous respect for,” Hinchman said during news conference Monday at his campaign office. "And for these individuals to step up against an incumbent Congressman, not only does it motivate us and our team, but I really, it just means a lot to me."

“It means what we’re doing is the right thing and it means our mission is correct.”

At his press conference Brooks said the endorsements weren’t “quid pro quo” and could have been for a combination of reasons, including the relationships Hinchman developed over time. Brooks congratulated Hinchman for the endorsements but also pointed to Hinchman’s work in Washington.

“It’s only natural, when you’re a lobbyist representing various interests before Congress in Washington, D.C., that your lobbying clientele base would develop an affinity for you and your position on issues of mutual interest,” Brooks said.

In his response, Hinchman said he was proud of the work he’s done.

“On the eve of Election Day, Mo Brooks is desperate and lying about my background,” Hinchman said. “I was never a registered lobbyist. My time in Washington was spent as an advocate for service members and their families and wounded warriors. I was also a member of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation advocating for caregivers for severely disabled veterans.”