Storms Possible Through Sunday Morning Before Drier Air Returns

We have one more round of hit-and-miss showers/storms left this morning before nicer weather settles in for next week. Widely spaced storms will be possibly throughout the morning hours and a few of these could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center keeps most of the Tennessee Valley under a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe storms, which could produce heavy downpours, intense lightning, and wind gusts up to 60+ mph.

This morning’s round of storms will come out ahead of a cold front, which is set to move through this afternoon. More showers and storms could be sparked off along this front, but that will be the end of rain chances for at least a few days.

Skies will clear late in the afternoon as drier air rushes in behind the front, leaving us partly cloudy and breezy behind the rain. With cloudy skies for much of the day and a cold front on the way, highs will be a bit cooler Sunday, warming into the mid 80s.

Feeling More Comfortable This Week:

We get a break from the heat, humidity, and constant storm chances to start this upcoming week as a large area of high pressure from the north settles over us.

We stay dry through at least the middle of the week with highs in the mid 80s. That will put us just a few degrees below average for early June!

The humidity starts to creep back in by the end of the week, along with another push of hot air from the west. That could bring us some widely spaced afternoon storms again, but how likely storms will be is still uncertain. We don’t see another good shot at widespread storms at least through the work week.