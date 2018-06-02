Driver identified in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane, 1 injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police have identified the driver in a wreck on I-565 that sent one person to the hospital. Officials charged 49-year-old Shannon Hubbard with first-degree assault.

Police say Hubbard drove his van the wrong way on eastbound lanes.

Authorities say the vehicle struck a motorcyclist on the interstate near Jordan Lane. They believe impaired driving was a factor in the wreck.

DUI Task Force members are investigating the crash and will be following up with the driver of the van.

The operator is detained and will possibly face criminal charges, according to Huntsville Police.

An impaired driver was a factor in tonight’s crash on 565 at Jordan Ln. DUI officers are within the closed area still working the scene. At this time injuries are not life threatening. pic.twitter.com/Xl52e9CfqK — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) June 3, 2018