Casey Mize, big bats lead Auburn to win over Army in Raleigh Regional

RALEIGH, N.C. (AL.com)- Auburn gave Casey Mize a parting gift before Monday’s MLB First-Year Player Draft, when the right-hander junior is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Tigers.

After giving Mize just nine total runs of support over his last five starts, Auburn matched that number in one inning on Saturday night against Army — providing plenty of backing for the soon-to-be first-rounder as the Tigers easily dispatched the Black Knights, 12-1, to advance to the final of the Raleigh Regional.

The Tigers have struggled offensively over the last five weeks when Mize has been on the mound, totaling just 12 runs — only nine coming when he was on the mound — and going 1-4 in those contests. That wasn’t the case at the hitter-friendly Doak Field on a damp and humid evening.

