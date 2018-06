× 2 wrecks stall traffic on I-65 southbound

DECATUR, Ala. — Two separate wrecks have shut down I-65 southbound according to a post on Decatur Fire and Rescue’s Facebook Page. The post has been up since 10:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

The interstate is at a standstill from mile marker 344 to Interstate Bridge according to the post. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back for updates.