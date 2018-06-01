× Huntsville Police Department to conduct traffic safety checkpoints this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend. If you are stopped, be prepared to show your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration. There are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville.

The Click-It-or-Ticket Campaign will also be enforced. Motorists are urged to buckle up because not wearing a seatbelt is a contributing factor in traffic fatalities.

The D.U.I. Task Force uses Traffic Safety Checkpoints to help detect and deter impaired driving. If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 722-7100. When you call be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description, and direction of travel for the suspected vehicle.

Some of the Hot Spot Locations:

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Dr.

Mastin Lake Rd./Lodge Rd.

Mastin Lake Rd./Pulaski Pike

Meridian St./Delaware Blvd.

Moores Mill Rd./Stanwood Blvd

Bankhead Pkwy/Douglas Ln.

Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Rd.

Church St./Pratt Ave.

Clinton Ave./Monroe St.

Sparkman Dr./Executive Dr.

University Dr./Old Monrovia Rd.

University Dr./Research Park Blvd.

University Dr./Slaughter Rd