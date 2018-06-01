Alabama GOP votes to not certify elections results for candidate Jim Bonner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The primary election is less than a week away and a move from the state Republican Party is shaking up the race for the Public Service Commission.

Thursday the party voted to not certify votes for Jim Bonner who is running for Place 1 on the Public Service Commission.

Representatives from the state GOP say Bonner had some concerning legal and financial issues. Apart from that, there was a public outcry over what people deemed racist and offensive comments he made on the radio and social media.

Wednesday the state GOP censured Jim Bonner. Party chairman Terry Lathan issued a statement rejecting Bonner's statements saying his egregious comments were not representative of the party, urging Republicans not to vote for him on election day.

So, what was Bonner saying?

Manufacture Alabama compiled several Facebook posts from Bonner's page going as far back as 2015. In one post, he used a picture of Adolf Hitler to make a joke. He also had sexually explicit content on his page.

This week Bonner took to Facebook again seeming to make light of the Republican party censure of him by posting a picture with duct tape covering his mouth.

Thursday the party candidate committee voted to not certify Bonner's votes.

Lathan released a statement saying quote, "When our state party chooses to take these steps, it is a serious and rare occurrence. We strongly believe that this is one of those solemn moments. This vote was carefully considered and was not taken lightly."

What does this mean on election day?

Bonner's name will still appear on the ballot, but since those votes will not be certified he cannot win the primary election.

Bonner was running against one other Republican, incumbent Jeremy Oden.

According to our news partner AL.com, Bonner says he plans to contest the Alabama GOP's decision.