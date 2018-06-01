× Alabama Department of Public Health releases new WIC guidelines for 2018

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More Alabama families may qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC. The Alabama Departement of Public Health has released new income guidelines.

The updated guidelines, which went into effect June 1, may mean more families are eligible for the program.

Income Eligibility Guidelines

(Effective from June 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019)

The guidelines below are based on WIC applicants’ gross income before taxes are withheld.

Family Size: 1

Annual: $22,459

Month: $1,872

Week: $432

Annual: $30,451

Month: $2,538

Week: $586

Annual: $38,443

Month: $3,204

Week: $740

Annual: $46,435

Month: $3,870

Week: $893

Annual: $54,427

Month: $4,536

Week: $1,047

Annual: $62,419

Month: $5,202

Week: $1,201

Annual: $70,411

Month: $5,868

Week: $1,355

Annual: $78,403

Month: $6,534

Week: $1,508

Annual: $86,395

Month: $7,200

Week: $1,662

Annual: $94,387

Month: $7,866

Week: $1,816

*For a pregnant woman, count each unborn baby in the family size.

Do You Qualify for WIC?

To see if you may qualify, you must:

Meet income guidelines, live in the State of Alabama; and be seen by a health professional at the WIC clinic.

If you think you may qualify, please call your county health department to make an appointment. At the WIC appointment, you will need to bring all of the following:

The person applying for WIC (You, Infant, Child(ren))

Proof of identification for parent/caretaker AND person applying for WIC (a driver’s license, birth certificate, hospital birth card)

Proof of residence (a document with your street address on it, such as a lease or bill)

Proof of enrollment in Medicaid, SNAP or Family Assistance or Proof of current household income.

Proof of income must include documentation of income for everyone that is working in the household during the past 30 days i.e. weekly pay (4 paycheck stubs), bi-weekly (2 paycheck stubs), monthly (1 paycheck stub).

e-WIC is Coming

Alabama plans to move from a paper-based delivery system to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), otherwise known as e-WIC. Visit the e-WIC website for up-to-date information on the transition.

New Alabama WIC Mobile App

If you need to stay up-to-date with current WIC news or want to have access to resources when applying for and participating in the WIC program, you can download the free Alabama WIC app on your mobile device.