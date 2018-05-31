Thieves target Huntsville wedding venue stealing thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's that time of year again, people are getting ready to tie the knot. While wedding bells are ringing for many, sirens are going off for one Huntsville venue. The owners are scrambling after someone stole more $4,000 dollars worth of property.

As brides prepare to walk down the aisle the last thing they want is for anything to go wrong last-minute. Well, that's exactly what happened at Anabella At Cedar Glen when thieves targeted the venue.

100 chairs...

"We cannot replace these chairs. I can't find a match to them," Owner Karen Archambault said.

Copper tubs, coolers...

"Obviously they would have had to have a couple of pickup trucks, trailer, a U-Haul that they had to load everything up in," she said.

And a trellis that was bolted to the ground...

"These are the brackets that they left after they unbolted the arch from the back porch," she pointed out.

Were all stolen Tuesday night.

"It was somebody that I believe that either came to our open house or was here for a wedding. They knew exactly what they were doing," she said.

It's a heartbreaking situation for venue owner Karen Archambault.

"We have four weddings this weekend." And two rehearsal dinners.

She says the timing couldn't be worse. "We needed all of our chairs for the ceremony and the reception."

As she is scrambling to make sure these ceremonies go according to plan, she has a message for the thieves who robbed her. "We will find you."

Thankfully none of the events scheduled for this week were canceled.

The Archambaults are asking for anyone with information or who sees their property to come forward.