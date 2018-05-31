Several restaurants cited for holding food at too warm of temperatures

Limestone County
El Pollo Maniaco
11980 US Hwy 31 S, Tanner
Score: 68
Violations:
- Lack of date marking
- Eggs 75ºF-88ºF
- Improper cooling – chicken out on counter
- Steak 85ºF
Morgan County
Asian Buffet
241 Hwy 31 SW, Hartselle
Score: 86
Violations:
- Buffet lettuce 54ºF
- Buffet ham 47ºF
Colbert County
Singing River Bar and Grill
4900 Hatch Blvd, Sheffield
Score: 77
Violations:
- Spray bottle not labeled
- Two handwashing sinks don’t have hot or cold water
- No soap at handwashing sink
- No drying device at handsink
- Cold holding foods at 49ºF-51ºF
Madison County
The End Zone Bar & Grill
Score: 100
34.730369 -86.586104