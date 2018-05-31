Decatur police asks public for help identifying person
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department wants your help identifying a person they believe stole debit and credit cards to purchase items at a Kroger.
Law enforcement received a breaking and entering report May 18. A victim told officers it happened at Parkview Baptist Church.
A purse containing several cards was stolen from the vehicle.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Chance Sparks at 256-341-4637.