YOUR PHOTOS: Heavy storms, rainbows, and cool clouds on Wednesday

A band of heavy storms with intense lightning, gusty winds, and some interesting clouds formations blew through North Alabama and Tennessee Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some wind damage occurred with trees knocked down in Franklin County; the wind and lightning knocked out electricity in several spots by early evening. Those storms are ending, but we do expect more of them – potentially as strong if not stronger than these – on Thursday and Friday!

Here’s a view of the shelf cloud (and what appears to be a small wall cloud) from WHNT News 19’s Shane Hays who tracked the Limestone County storm to the Huntsville-Brownsferry Road exit on I-65:

