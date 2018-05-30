The Alabama Cooperative Extension System hosts family day dedicated to fun and education in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is holding an event to help families have fun together and to encourage children to read.

The organization is inviting you and your family to enjoy a day filled with fun, educational, and interactive activities, including exhibits, vendors, door prizes, games, a water slide, a horse carousel, food, music, and much more.

The third annual Family Day of Education and Fun will be held on Saturday, June 9 from 12 to 4 p.m. at AAMU's Agribition Center on 4925 Moores Mill Road.

"The Family Day of Education and Fun is an event of the Parent-Child Reading Enhancement Program (PCREP) that has fast become a favorite family and community event. This year we will continue with the theme 'Celebrating Family Literacy' that focuses on activities highlighting the importance of family literacy programs," said Ronnie Humphrey, event co-chair.

Kids will have a chance to earn PCREP dollars (play money) from each activity they participate in to purchase books at an on-site bookstore. Parents can also earn PCREP dollars by completing the program evaluation form.

The PCREP Family Fun Day is designed to enhance reading among children in grades K-4. The event is free and open to the public. Please be sure to bring proper attire and a towel for the water slide.

For general information, please contact Ronnie Humphrey at (256) 372-4969, Dr. Dorothy Brandon at (256) 372-5458, or click here.