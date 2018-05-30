Suspect captured in Tennessee sheriff’s deputy fatal shooting

(CNN) — A man accused of fatally shooting sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker in Dickson County, Tennessee, has been captured following a two-day manhunt, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday via Twitter.

The bureau tweeted a photo of the bespectacled and handcuffed Steven Wiggins, his shirt and jeans muddied and torn, in the back of a patrol car two days after authorities say he shot Baker to death following a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle in rural Middle Tennessee.

Here’s a picture of Wiggins shortly after his capture. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/IiOPrbQsuM — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

District Attorney General Ray Crouch announced prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Wiggins, who faces a charge of first-degree murder.

At a news conference held this morning, investigators say a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper was in his assigned area when he noticed a man near a tree line who matched Wiggins’ description. They say he then noticed his tattoos, and realized the man was Wiggins. The trooper drew his weapon, but Wiggins “willfully obeyed the trooper” and he was arrested. Stewart said Wiggins was “totally obedient.”

The manhunt for the 31-year-old suspect began Wednesday morning along winding, treacherous terrain about 40 miles west of Nashville, authorities said.

One day before the deputy’s death, Wiggins was charged with aggravated assault, accused of slapping and pulling the hair of a woman he also threatened with a gun, according to a police report.

Erika Castro-Miles, described as an acquaintance of the suspect, told police Wiggins had been “doing meth all night and smoking marijuana” before assaulting her and stealing her car from a motel Tuesday morning in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, the police report said. He got away, it said.

Castro-Miles, 38, was charged this week with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the deputy’s death, according to the bureau. Prosecutors will also seek the death penalty against her.

NEW: She was detained earlier today, but TBI has now arrested and charged this Dickson woman with First Degree Murder in the ongoing investigation into the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker. MORE: https://t.co/iYd0M0DR6u pic.twitter.com/ORaTeePofG — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 31, 2018

She told investigators she was seated in the deputy’s vehicle with Wiggins and saw the suspect shoot Baker, 32, according to a criminal court affidavit. The woman fled and hid under a house before she was arrested.

Baker, a 10-year law enforcement veteran and former US Marine, had responded to a resident’s call about a suspicious vehicle about 7 a.m. Wednesday in Dickson County, said Susan Niland, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee bureau.

After a period of not being able to contact the deputy, authorities tracked down Baker’s vehicle with GPS in a wooded area about 2 miles from the location of the initial call by an officer from another agency. Baker was found dead in his vehicle.

No details of Wiggins’ capture were available, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it would brief the media later Friday.

A reward for information leading to his capture grew to $46,000 after contributions from Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, federal law enforcement agencies and police associations from various cities.

Baker joined the sheriff’s office full time in 2008 and became a member of the special operations unit in 2013, according to the sheriff. He was married with a daughter.