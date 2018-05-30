STRONG STORMS AGAIN: another round of strong storms today

Wednesday evening’s round of heavy storms left behind numerous power outages, several fallen trees, and some localized flooding thanks to torrential rainfall. The atmosphere reloads tonight and Thursday, and another wave of heavy thunderstorms is likely. Some of those storms could be severe.

Severe weather risk? The Storm Prediction Center outlines a *MARGINAL RISK* for severe storms in southern middle Tennessee. There is a *SLIGHT RISK* north of US 64 for today. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Note: Anywhere in the Tennessee Valley could still see a severe thunderstorm today.

Timing is always a little iffy until the storms are actually on radar, but you can expect some storms nearby between now and 10 AM. and a more pronounced round between 2 PM and 8 PM. We already had a heavy downpour over downtown Huntsville early this morning.

Friday’s storms: There is no formal ‘risk’ area for Friday, but if the atmosphere can destabilize again following Thursday’s scattered storms, there’s a real chance that some afternoon and evening storms could get nasty. If they develop, expect high winds, hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning with a line of storms moving south from Tennessee into Alabama between 1 PM and 9 PM.