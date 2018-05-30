× Troopers identify man killed in single-vehicle wreck on Huntsville’s Cecil Ashburn Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –Emergency personnel responded the scene of a fatal wreck on Cecil Ashburn Drive in Huntsville.

Alabama State Troopers confirm that 82-year-old Clarence W. Austin was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Trooper Curtis Summerville says that Austin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The wreck happened around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday between Old Big Cove Road and Donegal Drive.

Troopers continue to investigate.