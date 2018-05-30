× Sheffield Police search for escaped inmate

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Sheffield Police are looking for William Anthony Taylor. The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office shared the information around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Taylor, 24, is described as standing 5″2′-5″4′ and weighs 130 lbs.

He was in jail on multiple charges including drug possession, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police.

Police say he was last known to live in the area of 28th street in Sheffield.

Anyone with information on where police can find Taylor should call 256-386-5630.