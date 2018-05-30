× DeKalb County inmate ‘walks off’ work detail, search in process

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A news release tells the community to be on the lookout for an inmate who walked away from a job site. Officials note he has no violent record and not expected to be armed.

Keith Amos Clark, 43 of Tracy City, Tennessee, was at the Agricultural Center in Rainsville when he walked away Wednesday morning, according to the release. The 43-year-old had been in the DeKalb Detention Center for 64 days and a part of work crew detail.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris, of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, warns other of the escapee.

“We urge the citizens of this County to be on the lookout for Clark and if anyone sees Clark please don’t try to make contact with him and call the Sheriff’s Office, 911, or your local Police Department,” said Harris in the announcement.