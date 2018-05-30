Athens Arts League announces Summer Art Camp and Art After Hours events

ATHENS, Ala. – Looking for something fun to do this summer? Athens Arts League recently announced their Summer Art Camp and Art After Hours events.

Summer Art Camp

Artists at High Cotton Arts in Downtown Athens are offering their Summer Art Camp from June 4-8 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The cost is $125 per child for the weeklong art program. The camp is for those ages 7-12. Parents or guardians need to pre-register and pay $60 down. The remaining $65 is due the first day of camp.

Here is the list of classes:

• Monday and Tuesday – Tina Swindell and Lynn Weatherford, acrylic painting

• Wednesday – Denise Maurer, a mosaic stepping-stone

• Thursday – Sonya Gordon, watercolors with children making two under-the-sea themed paintings

• Friday – Tanjie Schrimsher, photography session called “See the Light”

“The Summer Art Camp gives children the opportunity to explore a variety of art mediums and expand their creativity,” said Athens Arts League Board Vice President Diane Lehr.

To pre-register, call 256-232-7717 or email Gordon at sonyasdesk@gmail.com.

Athens Arts League, a non-profit entity that operates High Cotton Arts, also is planning a container garden art camp for later this summer where students can paint and decorate recycled containers, plants flowers, and herbs, and display them in the outdoor classroom called Cotton Alley, located behind High Cotton Arts.

Art After Hours

Adults, as well as children, can also spend summer evenings at High Cotton Arts on the second Friday of each month through September for Art After Hours. This is a free event with live music, snacks, and an art activity for children. The events are 5-8 p.m.

“Art After Hours encourages people to shop for locally made art and enjoy spending an evening in Downtown Athens where the focus is on visual and musical arts,” said Athens Arts League Board President Jennifer Hilton Sampieri.

The upcoming Art After Hours events are:

• June 8 with Garth Lovvorn Jr.’s band Temple of Blood and Never Mind the Damage

• July 13 tentatively with Elvis and the Three Divas

• Aug. 10 with Jimmy Rowell and Friends

• Sept. 14 with John David Crowe and activities related to September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

For more information on the Athens Arts League, be sure to like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.