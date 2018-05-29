Remembering Micah Spencer, 19-year-old killed in car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN COUNTY Ala. -- Two people were killed in a car crash in Cullman County on Sunday; Micah Spencer, 19, and a 48-year-old woman. The two died at the scene on Alabama Highway 69, just south of Fairview.

On Saturday Micah Spencer reached a milestone, graduation from Holly Pond High School.

"I was thinking phew, we did it," said Pam Dye, Micah's grandmother.

24 hours later, Micah was killed in a car wreck.

"I wanted to do things with him," said Rickey Dye, his grandfather. "And try to enjoy life and show him how much we loved him and appreciated him."

Micah lived with his grandparents, who said he had been through a lot in his life. He lost both of his parents at a young age and moved between family members. His grandparents said he had struggled with depression but was doing so much better. They say he never ever gave up.

"All this time we thought he needed us so, but he was out there helping so many others," said Pam Dye.

They said they were so focused on supporting Micah that they missed what a support he was to others.

"How much love he must have had for people," Pam Dye said. "And when he was alive I didn't even see it, as much as I'm seeing it now."

She said countless of his friends have come forward with stories of how he helped them through a rough time in their life. He was compassionate and caring.

"Anybody that see's this story, don't feel sorry for us," said Rickey Dye. "We're going to miss him, tremendous loss. But, that his attitude towards life, and his care and love for other people, goes out. Cause this world needs more of that."

They said Micah's life should be an inspiration to other young people, that no matter how you've grown up, or what you've gone through, you can still think of others, and never give up.

The family of Micah's girlfriend started a GoFundMe for his family to help cover funeral costs.