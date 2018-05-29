Madison County woman says drain could stop her yard from being flooded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala — A Madison County woman said for the last five years she has tried to contact her county commissioner about a flooding a problem. She claims there`s not enough drains to handle the amount of water coming through, so she called WHNT News 19 asking for help.

We took action today to try to get her some help. Deborah Bearden has lived on Byrd Drive in Owens Cross Roads.

She said every time it rains more than likely her yard will flood. "I lost everything the first time it flood and everything in my garage was sentimental to me. It was like two foot deep inside of my garage," Bearden explained.

Her entire yard looks like a pond sometimes. She`s hopeful a ditch could solve her problem.

"It might get some of the water off of my property," Bearden said.

Bearden said she was offered dirt, by someone with the commission, to put it around her yard. There's a pile of debris outside of her house from the last time it flooded. The items were being kept in her garage.

"I have damage from the water pushing the under penning out. My other concern I have not seen a day it`s been dry under my mobile home,'' Bearden said.

Commissioner Craig Hill agreed to meet with WHNT News 19's Aaron Cantrell and Bearden to address her concern.

"I`ve been in office about a year and a half and the property owner has contacted our office. We have looked at it and we have tried to make some adjustments," Commissioner Craig Hill said.

Hill is hopeful he can help. "We are going to have our county engineer look at the situation and go from there to try and put a plan together. Hopefully, try to get some of the water in a ditch. There`s not a ditch now, but if possible, we are going to try and get one," Commissioner Hill said.

Hill said they might run into restrictions, but he`s aware that the flooding is a concern.

Bearden is hopeful after Tuesday's meeting a ditch will be built.