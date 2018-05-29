Huntsville Veteran awarded Bronze Star Medal decades after service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Huntsville veteran was awarded a Bronze Star Medal Tuesday evening. Chief Warrant Officer Three Cecil Graham was part of the 501st Signal Battalion, 101st Airborne Division during Operation Desert Storm.

The Bronze Star Medal is the fourth highest award for bravery, heroism, for meritorious service.

"I never thought about it. I just did my job like every other 500,000 soldiers did," says Graham.

He served as the officer in charge of the electronics maintenance in 1991.

"After Desert Storm, since I was attached, I was released from the division. I went back to Fort Bliss, Texas. And they lost track of my records," explains Graham.

The Army may have misplaced his records, but never gave up on finding the soldier. 27 years later and the Bronze Star medal recipient says the honor is a dream.

"This is overwhelming. Bronze star by itself is overwhelming and then to have a ceremony it's unbelievable," says Graham.

Graham has been an employee-owner of Torch Technologies since 2011. He works in support of the Army's electronic warfare and cyber programs.