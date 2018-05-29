Huntsville seventh grader eliminated in final rounds of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A seventh grader from Huntsville made it to the top 10 in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

In her third trip to the competition, Erin Howard was eliminated from the bee finals by the word "funest," meaning portending death or evil. Erin added an extra "e" to end her participation.

Howard, along with over 500 kids from across the United States, began competing in the preliminaries on Tuesday.

Howard won the Madison County and Alabama Spelling Bee for 2016, 2017 and 2018. During last year's competition, she tied for 7th place, and in 2016 she tied for 22nd place.

Several of her Mountain Gap school classmates and parents gathered to watch her in the finals.

"We're really proud of her overall. She worked really hard and she studies every moment she gets. And she always has next year," Mountain Gap 8th grader Claire Petersen said.

"I'm still extremely proud of her and what she's accomplished. Because that is not a very easy task at all. Only a few people get to that level in the entire nation," Mountain Gap 8th grader Caeden Connor said.

Erin says she's learned to ignore the cameras, crowds, and crying babies so she can just keep calm during the event. Howard has also made friends with many of the top spellers from around the country, calling it “an honor” to meet them.

"It was amazing. There are no other words to describe it," said Erin about her previous trips to the competition.

ESPN broadcasted the National Spelling Bee for the 20th year in a row.

To see a humorous moment from Erin Howard at last year's competition, check it out below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And for a friendly spelling competition from last year between Steve Johnson and the Huntsville champ, see below.